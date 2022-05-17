Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UVA doctor discusses informal milk sharing safety

By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many mothers are in the position to accept or donate breast milk during the formula shortage.

Doctor Ann Kellams with UVA Health says this is a great mitigation strategy, but to take precautions.

“If it’s somebody that you do not know or trust, if you do not have the information about what kind of medicines or substances they may be exposed to and or if they have not been tested for the common infectious diseases that can be transmitted, then we do not recommend this practice,” Dr. Kellams said.

Kellams serves as the president for the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine. She shares research on informal milk sharing here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route...
1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend
Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Person airlifted to hospital following Petersburg shooting
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm possible

Latest News

State regulators considering whether to approve Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans for a nearly...
Ratepayer advocates seek protections in offshore wind case
Roanoke Police at fatal crime scene.
Gov. Youngkin discusses new violent crime task force, Democratic criticism
Police Chief Travis Christian says the partnership is in collaboration with Governor Glenn...
Petersburg Police, VSP partner to curb spike in violent crime
Navy
Sailors visit Richmond for Navy Week
Earned Sentence Credits To Free VA Inmates