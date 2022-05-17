Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

USDA Food and Nutrition Service awards nearly $1 million training grant to Virginia Department of Education

Virginia school nutrition professionals
Virginia school nutrition professionals(USDA)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The USDA Food and Nutrition Service announced Tuesday it has awarded the Virginia Department of Education a training grant worth nearly $1 million.

The grant, formally known as FNS’s “Team Nutrition Training Grant for School Nutrition Professional Readiness and Retention,” is designed to help allow the Virginia Department of Education to “build and retain a strong school nutrition workforce and implement transitional meal pattern standards during the upcoming school year,” according to the USDA.

“Nutritious school meals help America’s children learn, grow, and stay healthy,” said FNS Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Dr. Patty Bennett. “School nutrition professionals in Virginia have made incredible strides in strengthening the school meals programs over the past 10 years and USDA is committed to supporting them in this effort.”

The Virginia Department of Education was one of eight state agencies around the country to receive funds from this year’s USDA Team Nutrition Training Grants, which totaled approximately $7.1 million.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route...
1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend
Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Person airlifted to hospital following Petersburg shooting
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm possible

Latest News

The school’s security system was triggered and nighttime security arrived within 15 minutes of...
Man injures self breaking into high school, blood left in hallways over weekend
he digital maps are called Collaborative Response Graphics (CRG) which provide site-specific,...
Virginia offering grant to help schools create digital floor plans
Petersburg’s 2022 Teacher of the Year had an extra special surprise on Monday morning.
Petersburg surprises teacher of the year with billboard along I-95
The Teacher Recruitment Fair will be on May 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Hopewell City Public Schools set to host teacher job fair this Saturday