Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school

School with police lights
(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police and Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the discovery of two unloaded guns Tuesday at Westside Elementary School.

The guns were found by school administration and a school resource officer after the school received a report of a weapon on school property, according to a Roanoke City Public Schools spokesperson, who says school administration is cooperating fully with the investigation, saying “Disciplinary action, as appropriate, will be taken.”

No information has been provided so far about the circumstances behind the guns’ presence or who took them to the school.

Counseling is available for students who need to talk with someone, according to the school system. Normal instruction and testing are continuing, and dismissal will take place as normally scheduled at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

