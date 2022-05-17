Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Best Weather Day of the Week

Record heat looming in just a few days
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Low humidity and sunshine will be in store for us the next couple days

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. *Verified* best weather day of the week. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Increasing clouds late in the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms at any point. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Friday and Saturday for Record or Near-Record Heat

Friday: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s. Record is 96° set back in 1934. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s. Record is 93° set back in 1962.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms late in the day. Shower chance continues at night. Lows in the upper 60s, high in mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Early morning clouds and a shower chance. Then partly Sunny afternoon. Cooler. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

