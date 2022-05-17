Tomatoes, potatoes and berries, oh my! | Here’s our list of local farmers markets to visit this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - April showers bring May flowers, but May also brings the return of summer farmers markets. Here’s our comprehensive list of local markets for anyone looking for the finest Virginia-grown produce.

17th Street Market

17th Street Market is owned by RVA Parks and Rec in Shockoe Bottom. It is one of the oldest markets in America, according to the City of Richmond’s website.

Along with festivals, night markets and educational programming, it also offers a bi-monthly farmers market.

Ashland Farmers Market

This producers-only market focuses on agriculture and baked goods that have been grown, baked or made within a 30-mile radius of the Town of Ashland. Vendors can only sell locally grown or made products.

The Ashland Farmers Market is Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, May through October. The market can be found at Ashland Town Hall on 121 Thompson Street.

Birdhouse Farmers Market

This mid-week market offers both in-person and online options to get the best in local produce, fruit, meat, eggs, dairy, baked goods and specialty foods. They also accept SNAP EBT with the Virginia Fresh Match Program, doubling every SNAP dollar spent.

Birdhouse runs May through November on Tuesdays from 3-6:30 p.m. at 1507 Grayland Avenue.

The online market operates year-round with pickups on Tuesdays as well.

The Carytown Farmers Market

This Sunday market provides local farmers, makers and consumers the chance to deal with each other directly rather than through third parties, like grocery stores, that provide local produce right in the heart of Carytown.

The Carytown Farmers Market runs from the first Sunday in May through Oct. 30 at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chesterfield County Farmers Market

This is Chesterfield County’s premier farmers’ market. It is open to everyone who needs some fresh produce and hand-made baked goods.

The market happens every Wednesday from May 12 through Sept. 15 at the Chesterfield County Government Center Complex on Mimms Loop between Krause and Lori roads.

Colonial Heights Farmers Market

The Colonial Heights Farmers Market is a year-round market with rotating weekly vendors that offer anything from locally sourced eggs, meats, canned goods and produce to hand-made jewelry, blankets and candles.

The market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. at 2600 Boulevard.

Dorey Park Farmers Market

This Henrico-based market is on a mission to provide its community with easy access to fresh and nutritious local produce and to support local businesses.

New to this season the market is presenting the Second Saturdays concert series. On the second Saturday of every month featuring local musicians like Blair’s West and Plunky & Oneness.

Dorey Park every Saturday from June through Oct. starting at 9 a.m. until noon at 2999 Darbytown Road.

Goochland Farmers Market

Located in a park-like rural setting of Goochland Courthouse, this market offers plenty of local farm produce and pastured meat needs, as well as baked treats, flowers, gifts, self-care products and other crafts.

They also offer SNAP and Double SNAP options for any visitors.

Goochland Farmers Market is every Tuesday 4-6:30 p.m. at 1889 Sandy Hook Road from May through September. Visit their Facebook page for any potential updates.

Huguenot-Robious Farmers Market

The Huguenot-Robious Farmers Market’s mission is as simple as the pie vendors sell. Encourage, support and promote local and independent farmers, artisans and food makers so they can sell their products directly to customers.

This market is every Thursday starting on May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of The Great Big Greenhouse on 2051 Huguenot Road.

Lakeside Farmers Market

Here all year, the Lakeside Farmers Market’s vendors are on hand at every market to give information on their products including their production methods and information for those wishing to use their products or even grow their own.

Lakeside Farmers Market is a year-round market open Saturday mornings and all day Wednesdays on 6110 Lakeside Avenue in Henrico.

Lynchburg Community Market

The first Lynchburg Community Market was located on Water Street (now known as Ninth Street) in 1783. The 1783 Market served as the central social gathering place for the city. As Lynchburg grew, so did the market. The Market served as a town square for the community, with city-wide notices and speakers throughout the day.

Now the market still stands, “revitalizing” downtown Lynchburg and serving the community every weekend.

Their farmer’s market is year-round on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 1219 Main Street in Lynchburg.

Mineral Farmers Market

The Mineral Farmers Market opened in May of 2009 with 10 vendors, blessed by a local minister. It has now grown to host over 30 vendors per week featuring seasonal produce and handmade goods each weekend.

They also accept SNAP and EBT cards.

Visit the market Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Oct. 29 at 81 Louisa Avenue in Mineral.

Powhatan Village Farmers Market

In the village of Powhatan Courthouse on the grounds of Bienvenue, this market offers families a great way to unwind with live music and food truck fare while catching up with members of the community.

Powhatan Village is open on Thursdays, 4-6:30 p.m. from May-Sept. at 3841 Old Buckingham Road.

River Street Market

The River Street Market blends arts, produce and culture — bringing the freshest produce from the surrounding counties (often picked the morning of) along with artisans, crafters and musicians from surrounding cities and counties.

This Petersburg producers-only arts and produce market has products like handmade jewelry, honey, jams, fresh meats/seafood, soaps and baked goods.

The market is around every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 30 River Street in Old Town Petersburg.

RVA Big Market

RVA Big Market is a marketplace that hosts dozens of local businesses and pop-up markets with plenty of vendors offering produce, baked goods, hand-made crafts and even coffee.

The Big Market has its summer season from May-Oct. every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bryan Park on 4308 Hermitage Road.

South of the James Farmers Market

The South of the James Market is another producer-only market where farmers and artisans sell locally-grown and hand-made items.

They can be found every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forest Hill Park at 4021 Forest Hill Avenue.

St. Stephen’s Farmers Market

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church has hosted its market year-round, rain or shine, for over a decade and even remained open outdoors throughout the pandemic. Their farmers’ market features locally produced seasonal vegetables, fruit, eggs, poultry, beef, pork, flowers, bread, cheese and pasta as well as work by local artisans.

Their summer market is from May through September every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on 6000 Grove Avenue.

Farmers Market at Urban Farmhouse-Midlothian

This market is conveniently located in a shopping center in Midlothian so anyone can run their after-work errands all while supporting local farmers and producers.

The market is open Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., May-Sept. in the Millworks Shopping Center next to the Urban Farmhouse Restaurant Market and Cafe on Woolridge Road.

West End Farmers Market

The West End Farmers Market has been around since 2009 on the far West End in Henrico County. They have a mission to strive to eat seasonally which in turn supports local farmers and provide the community with the freshest, most nutrient-rich food available.

The market is offering seasonal produce with rotating vendors every Saturday from 9 a.m. through noon at Discovery United Methodist Church on 13000 Gayton Road.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.