Sailors visit Richmond for Navy Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the first-ever Navy Week in Richmond, and dozens of sailors are in Richmond to teach people about the Navy through volunteering and community events.

The week’s goal is to educate people living in landlocked cities about the Navy and its mission of maintaining freedom of the seas.

“If we were in Norfolk or San Diego, the local communities would see sailors all over the place. But here in Richmond or other Midwest cities, the Navy isn’t as much of a presence,” said Jill Brown, U.S. Navy Public Affairs Officer.

Navy Week started as a way to raise awareness of the critical duties that the Navy carries out every day and recruit people to join. So far, the Navy has visited over 80 cities and done more than 250 Navy Weeks since the program started in 2005.

“We’re the global kind of guarantors of freedom of trade. Seventy percent of the earth is water, and we’re out there every day making sure that the water stays safe and international rules-based orders maintained,” explained U.S. Navy Admiral Adam Kijek.

While sailors are in Richmond, they will volunteer for groups like the Boys and Girls Club and Habitat for Humanity. They will also provide educational events to people looking to learn more about what the Navy does. In addition to giving back to the community, Navy bands will be providing entertainment at multiple venues around the city.

“For places like Richmond, that you can’t really bring a fleet to, we’re trying to bring the Navy to in other ways, so we have a VR trailer that will be at some of the high schools so the kids can practice landing on a carrier. We have sailors going out into the community doing projects,” Kijek said.

Fourteen Navy Weeks will be held across the country this year. So far, Richmond is the fifth city to welcome sailors for Navy Week.

