Road closures, no parking zones for Dominion Riverrock

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Riverrock sports and music festival is taking place on Brown’s Island this weekend, and with the festival comes road closures and no parking zones.

The festival is from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22. Festival planners are expecting several thousand participants and spectators to be on and around the island during the weekend.

The following streets will be closed with no parking available from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

Brown’s Island Way and 2nd Street connector between Tredegar and South 2nd streets

South 5th Street between East Byrd and Tredegar streets

Tredegar Street between the Dominion Resource Entrance and South 7th Street

Tredegar Street between South 5th and South 7th streets will be closed on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Check the Dominion Riverrock website for more information about the event.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.