Richmond Police on recruitment blitz to hire 140 officers; coalition seeks collective bargaining rights

Down 140 sworn officers, Richmond Police hope a new campaign, touting better pay, will bring...
Down 140 sworn officers, Richmond Police hope a new campaign, touting better pay, will bring new hires.
By Henry Graff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Down 140 sworn officers, the Richmond Police Department hopes a new campaign, touting better pay, will bring new hires.

“This is actually a historic raise. The largest raise that we’ve seen and what it’s going to do is it’s going to give us the ability to compete with the surrounding jurisdictions,” said Major Darrell Goins of the Richmond Police Department.

The department is on a mission to recruit the remaining 20% of its force.

Starting July 1, pay for police officers in the City of Richmond will go from $44,000 a year to $51,000. That’s matching police officer salaries in Henrico County and ahead of officer pay in Chesterfield County.

For years the city had been lagging in first responder pay when compared to neighboring counties. Pay issues, coupled with a summer of unrest in 2020, created morale issues within the department, and many left.

“If you want to be a part of the change you come in and you can work from the inside and you help impact that change,” said Goins.

But, new recruitment efforts are underway focusing on how quickly officers can get experience and move up within the department. Recruiters are also pushing the better pay message.

“We’re still competitive at this point but we just need to make sure that this raise was not just a one-time fix it all,” said Brendan Leavy, President of Richmond Coalition of Police.

The Richmond Coalition of Police advocated for the pay bump. But, Leavy says they now want collective bargaining. Those are individual contracts between officers and the department, and not subject to yearly budget concerns.

Leavy says by the end of the year both Henrico and Chesterfield will leapfrog what Richmond is offering.

“I think collective bargaining would be a huge recruitment tool because having a fair contract for years to come, it doesn’t really matter who the politicians are,” Leavy.

Richmond City Council is set to take up collective bargaining for all city employees, including police officers, on Monday night at Richmond City Hall.

