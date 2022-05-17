Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A professional wrestling legend is returning to the ring for his last match this summer.

Entertainment platform FITE reports “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event on July 31.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,” Flair said.

According to an event media release, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will debut a custom-made robe and bring his one-of-a-kind showmanship to the ring.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” are scheduled to go on sale on May 27 at noon Eastern Standard Time here, and the event will also be available via streaming.

Flair’s opponent and the entire event card are expected to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route...
1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend
Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Person airlifted to hospital following Petersburg shooting
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm possible

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
House Democrats propose $28 million bill to address baby formula shortage
A runaway tortoise is back with his family after more than 200 days on the road.
Runaway tortoise returns to owners after over 200 days
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
Richmond School Board members vote to slash dozens of virtual academy positions despite pleas from teachers, parents
A Midlothian woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme. (Source: MGN)
Woman pleads guilty to $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme