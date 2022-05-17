Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police responded to a barricade situation on Monday night.
Police were called around 8:14 p.m. to Stamford Road for the report of a domestic assault.
Officers said a man barricaded himself inside the house.
According to the police at the scene, they do not believe there is any danger to the public.
NBC12 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.
