Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police responded to a barricade situation on Monday night.

Police were called around 8:14 p.m. to Stamford Road for the report of a domestic assault.

Officers said a man barricaded himself inside the house.

According to the police at the scene, they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

NBC12 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

