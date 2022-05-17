Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police responded to a barricade situation on Monday night.

Police were called around 8:14 p.m. to Stamford Road for the report of a domestic assault.

Officers said a man barricaded himself inside the house.

According to the police at the scene, they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

NBC12 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm possible
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route...
1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend

Latest News

One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
Here's our comprehensive list of farmers' markets near you!
Tomatoes, potatoes and berries, oh my! | Here’s our list of local farmers markets to visit this summer
Dominion Riverrock, will take place Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22
Road closures, no parking zones for Dominion Riverrock
Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16 police responded to the 2000 block of Creighton Road.
Two in hospital after Richmond shooting