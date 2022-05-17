Person airlifted to hospital following Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that lead to a crash and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Renee Bynum who lives off of W. Wythe St. said Just after 12 p.m. she heard gunshots down her road followed by a loud bang.

The next thing she heard was her neighbor knocking at her door asking for help.

“He was like I need help come help me get your husband,” Bynum said. “I was like what’s going on and so I looked over to my left and I saw the car had run into the tree.”

Bynum said her neighbor was the one who pulled the driver out of the car before it went up in flames.

She said the young man appeared to have a gunshot wound to the neck and was still able to speak.

“You know they had the towels under his head and he was bleeding from his mouth,” Bynum said.

She said her neighbor continued to put pressure on the man’s wound until first responders arrived on the scene.

“I just really stood there and prayed for him you know until the paramedics came because he is somebody’s child,” Bynum said. “I have kids you know his age and I would want to know that somebody is there with me wherever his parents were at.”

Police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting and crash but Bynum says she heard multiple shots come down her street.

One of those bullets ended up on the second floor of her home.

“Right there where the cord is, [the bullet] it hit the bottom of our bedroom and came through the wall and we have a sleigh bed wooden bed, so it embedded itself into the leg,” Bynum said.

Officials say the person is sustaining life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to an area hospital.

“I want [his family] them to know that you know he wasn’t alone and I pray, I’m believing that God, he’s going to bring him through,” Bynum said.

Virginia State Police are assisting the city with an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861 -1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.