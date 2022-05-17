News to Know for May 17: Man killed near Hopewell middle school; Barricade situation in Chesterfield neighborhood; Baby formula shortage update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have breaking news out of Hopewell, a man is dead after being shot multiple times in an apartment complex parking lot. Let’s break down what happened along with our other top headlines.

Man Shot Multiple Times After Argument

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in an apartment complex parking lot.

This happened just before midnight near Carter G. Woodson Middle School in Hopewell.

When officers arrived, the victim was already dead. He has been identified as Deanthony Davis, 27, of Petersburg.

Witnesses told officers they heard people arguing then several shots rang out.

A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Man Barricades Himself Inside Chesterfield Home

Police surrounded the home for several hours after a man barricaded himself inside.

The situation took place on Stamford Road just off Genito.

Officers were called around 8:00 last night on reports of a domestic assault. Two people were inside the home at the time.

One came out - but another refused. Police worked to make contact for hours.

The man was eventually taken into custody around 11:00 p.m.

So far, there’s no word about any charges or the identities of the people involved.

Mayor Stoney Calls For State of Emergency For Baby Formula Shortage

Mayor Stoney also announced the city and the Robins Foundation are shelling out $45,000 to help WIC families get access to formula and pay for it even if it’s n

As so many store shelves remain empty with baby formula in short supply - Richmond leaders are calling for more action to make sure families can find this necessary item.

Locally, we’re already working with our partners to provide direct, flexible support to WIC families. Having our Commonwealth behind us, fighting for the families that need them, would be a game-changer. That’s why I’ve sent this letter to @GovernorVA. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/XESGIZloBW — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) May 16, 2022

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney say the city and the Robins Foundation are shelling out $45,000 to help people enrolled in Virginia’s WIC program with the cost of formula - even if it involves brands that aren’t usually covered.

Stoney is also calling for Gov. Youngkin to declare a state of emergency - saying that would make resources currently on reserve available and would fund more baby formula coming into the Commonwealth.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s spokesperson Macaulay Porter issued the following statement after the mayor’s announcement:

“The Biden administration’s FDA decision to shut down manufacturing without a viable backup plan has caused widespread chaos for parents across the country. VDH is closely monitoring supply of formula and answering questions from parents about alternatives, as well as tracking the market for any evidence of price gouging. Although not the cause of the shortage, the administration is prepared to take action if evidence of price gouging is found. Getting inventory in Virginia back to normal levels is a priority for the Governor and his team. He has and will continue to engage with our federal counterparts and industry leaders on their production capabilities.”

‘Little Hands Virginia’ Hosting Formula Drive

As families struggle to find baby formula, a Richmond non-profit, “Little Hands Virginia,” is holding a formula drive this week.

A Richmond nonprofit is also working to help parents in need. VCU is partnering with Little Hands Virginia to collect formula donations.

The drive runs through Thursday. You can drop off donations between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Little Hands.

VCU wants to make it clear - they will give this formula to families they already work with directly.

You will not be able to just show up to the hospital to get the formula.

Best Weather Day of The Week

According to Andrew Freiden, today is going to be a gorgeous day! So if you want to grab lunch outside today and the next few days will be perfect to do so.

It’s going to be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs will be in the low 80s.

Final Thought

“The bravest warriors scream inside while fighting for what’s right.” - Heather McCollum

