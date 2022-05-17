NBC12 surprises drivers by paying for gas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The rising gas prices hurt, especially heading into the busy summer travel season.
NBC12 wanted to provide some of our viewers with a bit of relief at the pump.
Anthony Antoine went to a gas station in Henrico with a big surprise for some drivers. Check it out below!
