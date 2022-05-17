More than 100 people displaced after fire at senior living apartments

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Red Cross is helping more than 100 people displaced after a fire at the Madonna House, an apartment complex for seniors.

Our team is supporting residents displaced by a multi-unit fire in the 2600 block of Cowan Blvd in Fredericksburg, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/1kMNBWPSB2 — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) May 17, 2022

The Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging said in a social media post that no one was injured in the blaze on Monday night.

“The Fredericksburg and other fire departments and the Fredericksburg Police Department did a great job of getting people out of the building and across a major street to safety,” the RAAA post said. “And to all the residents who kept a smile on their faces through probably one of the scariest times of their lives, you all are the best.”

Madonna House is located in the 2600 block of Cowan Boulevard in Fredericksburg.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire or how long residents will be displaced.

