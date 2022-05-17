Healthcare Pros
Man injures self breaking into high school, blood left in hallways over weekend

The school’s security system was triggered and nighttime security arrived within 15 minutes of the incident.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a break-in at Richmond Community High School (RCHS) that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 14 around 1 a.m. a man broke into RCHS by smashing through the building’s windows and injured himself. As the intruder navigated through the building he tracked blood throughout the school.

Richmond Police were called to the scene and arrested the man and gave him medical treatment.

According to RCHS, the building was fully secured, cleaned and disinfected on Monday afternoon. But, some students and staff saw the blood and other evidence of the incident that morning.

“That should not have happened and we apologize for any distress caused to our community,” said Richmond Public Schools in a statement.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to actively investigate the incident. RPS is reviewing its security and custodial protocols to prevent an incident like this again.

