Former Chesterfield County Sheriff Dennis Proffitt dies

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Former Chesterfield County Sheriff Dennis Proffitt has died from an illness, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Proffitt joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1997 and was eventually elected as the 65th Sheriff in 2007.

He served in that role until his retirement in 2014.

Sheriff Karl Leonard issued a statement about the impact Proffitt had on the Sherriff’s Office.

“His legacy will live forever in what he created in the Sheriff’s Office; I remain humbled that he asked me to carry on his vision for this organization when he decided to step away. His legacy is forever etched into the fiber of this organization,” Leonard said.

