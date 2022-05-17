Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former Chesterfield County Sheriff Dennis Proffitt dies

Dennis Proffitt died from an illness on Tuesday according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's...
Dennis Proffitt died from an illness on Tuesday according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Former Chesterfield County Sheriff Dennis Proffitt has died from an illness, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Proffitt joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1997 and was eventually elected as the 65th Sheriff in 2007.

He served in that role until his retirement in 2014.

Sheriff Karl Leonard issued a statement about the impact Proffitt had on the Sherriff’s Office.

“His legacy will live forever in what he created in the Sheriff’s Office; I remain humbled that he asked me to carry on his vision for this organization when he decided to step away. His legacy is forever etched into the fiber of this organization,” Leonard said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route...
1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend
Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Person airlifted to hospital following Petersburg shooting
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm possible

Latest News

21 high schools from Chesterfield, New Kent, and Henrico counties - along with ECPI University...
VCU Police implements regional traffic plan for high school graduations starting May 23
Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school
No one was injured in the fire at the Madonna House apartments in Fredericksburg on May 16, 2022.
More than 100 people displaced after fire at senior living apartments
Fire at senior living apartments in Fredericksburg
Fire at senior living community in Fredericksburg