First Alert Weather Days For Record Heat potential

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When we get mid 90s days in July, we likely won’t call them First Alert Weather Days. But in Mid-May, mid 90s can be extreme.

Our Friday forecast is 94° and our Saturday forecast is 96°

Friday likely stays on the book but Saturday's looks like it'll fall (NBC12)

After a long, comfortable (at times chilly) spring, this heat will be a shock to the system. Make sure you plan ahead to keep you are your family cool and hydrated.

PSA:



When it gets really hot on Friday and Saturday, please don’t say “we went straight from winter to summer!”



•March was really warm,

•April was just right,

•May so far has been a little cool.



A nice long, pleasant spring season in 2022! — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) May 17, 2022

