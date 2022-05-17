First Alert Weather Days For Record Heat potential
Friday and Saturday headed into the mid 90s
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When we get mid 90s days in July, we likely won’t call them First Alert Weather Days. But in Mid-May, mid 90s can be extreme.
Our Friday forecast is 94° and our Saturday forecast is 96°
After a long, comfortable (at times chilly) spring, this heat will be a shock to the system. Make sure you plan ahead to keep you are your family cool and hydrated.
