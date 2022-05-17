Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Eric Clapton tests positive for COVID-19

Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.
Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.(Source: EPC Enterprises LLP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Musician Eric Clapton is postponing some of his concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on Clapton’s official Facebook page, he tested positive after performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, and he’s been advised by his doctors to lay low to give himself time to recover and not spread the illness to those around him.

The famed guitarist has previously expressed skepticism about COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

According to Rolling Stone last year, Clapton called the side effects of his second COVID shot “disastrous” and said vaccine safety claims were being overstated due to “propaganda.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route...
1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend
Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Person airlifted to hospital following Petersburg shooting
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm possible

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
House Democrats propose $28 million bill to address baby formula shortage
A runaway tortoise is back with his family after more than 200 days on the road.
Runaway tortoise returns to owners after over 200 days
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
Richmond School Board members vote to slash dozens of virtual academy positions despite pleas from teachers, parents
A Midlothian woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme. (Source: MGN)
Woman pleads guilty to $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme