Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics

The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Disney+ is pulling the plug on some commercials.

The popular streaming service featuring “Star Wars” and Marvel movies, shows, series, and many children-based programming is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.

However, according to two media buyers familiar with recent talks on the matter, alcohol and political advertising will not be accepted.

The House of Mouse will also not take deals from competitors or entertainment studios.

Two media buyers also say Disney will be cautious about running commercials during shows aimed at pre-school viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

