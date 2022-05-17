Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say

Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional institution in Ohio. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are investigating an inmate’s death while at a correctional institution earlier this month.

Anthony Purk died on May 11 at the Warren Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

WXIX reports Purk died from asphyxiation, and a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported his death was a homicide.

Troopers said the investigation into Purk’s death remains ongoing.

Correction officials report Purk was serving a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for rape.

Currently, authorities said no charges have been filed in connection with Purk’s death.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route...
1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend
Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Person airlifted to hospital following Petersburg shooting
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm possible

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans