Colonial Heights getting new trash collector in July

Waste management will start collecting trash in July, and new gray and black trash carts will be delivered between June 20 and 29th.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Colonial Heights will get a new trash provider this summer.

Waste management will start collecting trash in July, and new gray and black trash carts will be delivered between June 20 and 29th.

The final trash collection with the current maroon and orange carts will be on June 29th.

After that date, leave your old carts at the curb until they are removed.

