Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.(Kodiak Police Department)
By Tracy Sinclare, Beth Verge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Officials in Alaska confirmed they found the body of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on May 7.

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla was found Sunday afternoon in the Pillar Mountain area, a few miles from his home in the city of Kodiak.

Troopers said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Officials said a massive search effort for Sawyer included more than 2,500 volunteers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, 14 search and rescue dogs, volunteer pilots and drone pilots.

Sawyer’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation into the boy’s death continues.

