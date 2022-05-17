Healthcare Pros
27-year-old man killed in shooting near Hopewell middle school

Police are still searching for the suspect
A 27-year-old man from Petersburg is dead after he was shot multiple times in Hopewell.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 27-year-old man from Petersburg is dead after he was shot multiple times in Hopewell.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Winston Churchill Drive around 11:40 p.m., not far from Carter G. Woodson Middle School. They found that man laying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that they heard some kind of argument, followed by several gunshots. A dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area, but at this point police do not have any more specific details about a possible suspect.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Send it to 12 here.

