27-year-old man killed in shooting near Hopewell middle school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 27-year-old man from Petersburg is dead after he was shot multiple times in Hopewell.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Winston Churchill Drive around 11:40 p.m., not far from Carter G. Woodson Middle School. They found that man laying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that they heard some kind of argument, followed by several gunshots. A dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area, but at this point police do not have any more specific details about a possible suspect.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

