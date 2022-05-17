21-year-old man arrested after hours-long police pursuit in Nottoway

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - An Amelia County man is now in custody after hours-long police pursuit in Nottoway Monday night.

Deputies said they tried to locate a 1978 Blue Ford Truck. At around 7:06 p.m., deputies found the truck and that is when a police pursuit began.

The 80mph police chase proceeded into Nottoway county and at around 7:14 p.m. the vehicle was in the area of 460 and 606 when the suspect shot out of the window multiple times at deputies.

Deputies said the suspect eventually jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot heading east.

At around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man was spotted stealing a four-wheeler from the 2000 block of Cottage Road. An hour later, deputies received a 911 call from a citizen in the 1000 block of Riddle Road informing deputies that the suspect knocked on her door.

After a pursuit on foot, deputies and Virginia State Police arrested 21-year-old Noah Price at 7:52 a.m.

Deputies said Price was wanted out of Cumberland County and had charges pending from numerous surrounding jurisdictions.

Here are Price’s Charges:

Nottoway County

Felony Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Larceny greater than $1,000

Felony Firearm: Possession by a non-violent felon conviction within 10 years

Felony Law Enforcement Command: Disregard/Cont. driving endangering the public

Price is being held without bail and his court date for these charges is set for May 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Prince Edward

Misdemeanor Intentional damage of a monument valued at less than $1,000

Felony Breaking & Entering of a dwelling with the intent to commit assault and battery

Price is being held without bail and his court date for these charges is May 23 at 8:30 a.m.

Cumberland

Felony fail to appear

Price is being held without bail and his court date for this charge is May 19 at 8:30 a.m.

