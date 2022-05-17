1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.

The shooting happened near Creighton Road and 29th Street in the city’s Creighton Court neighborhood.

A Richmond police spokeswoman said one person was dead.

Earlier in the evening, two other people were shot one block from the deadly shooting on Creighton Road.

Police have not said if the two are connected.

NBC12 is working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.