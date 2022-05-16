Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ways to mitigtate credit card use during inflation

By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Credit card balances fell by $123 billion in 2021 - that’s a drop of 14%.

Elizabeth Renter a data journalist with NerdWallet says there are many reasons people were able to pay down their credit card balances over the last year.

”People were spending less money on things like entertainment, travel, childcare, but also some of them had supplemental income, like the child tax credit and stimulus checks from the federal government,” said Renter.

She adds that people are spending their money again, but items cost a lot more now. This means people are likely to turn their credit cards again.

Renter says to be strategic about how you use your credit cards. If you can pay off any purchases you put on your card within a month before you accrue interest.

“That isn’t always possible. If you hit financial stressors like you’re out of work or you have an unexpected bill, come in. If that’s the case, it’s ok to temporarily make the minimum payment, right. That’s why it’s there,” said Renter.

Even if you are only able to pay the minimum, for the time being, Renter says pay it on time.

She says you don’t want to be reported to a credit agency. You don’t want to deal with penalties on top of interest.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon in central Virginia
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body

Latest News

According to documents for Monday night’s meeting, the school would have 30 staff members,...
RPS to discuss the future of virtual academy, Fox Elementary building during school board meeting
Cory Bigsby has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son's...
Cory Bigsby’s attorney files motion to reconsider bond for third time
10 people were killed and three others were injured when the lone gunman opened fire Saturday...
News to Know for May 16: Buffalo mass shooting update; RPS school leaders discuss virtual academy; Scattered to severe afternoon storms possible
Ways to mitigate credit card use during inflation
Ways to mitigate credit card use during inflation