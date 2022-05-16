Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Two in hospital after Richmond shooting

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16 police responded to the 2000 block of Creighton Road.
Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16 police responded to the 2000 block of Creighton Road.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are currently investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16 police responded to the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

According to Richmond police, two people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm possible
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route...
1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend

Latest News

Here's our comprehensive list of farmers' markets near you!
Tomatoes, potatoes and berries, oh my! | Here’s our list of local farmers markets to visit this summer
Dominion Riverrock, will take place Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22
Road closures, no parking zones for Dominion Riverrock
he digital maps are called Collaborative Response Graphics (CRG) which provide site-specific,...
Virginia offering grant to help schools create digital floor plans
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm possible