Two in hospital after Richmond shooting
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are currently investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital.
Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16 police responded to the 2000 block of Creighton Road.
According to Richmond police, two people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
