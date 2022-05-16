Two in hospital after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are currently investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16 police responded to the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

According to Richmond police, two people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

