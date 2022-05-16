South Hill fire vehicles struck by car while at crash scene

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - Two South Hill Volunteer Fire Department vehicles were struck by another car while crews were investigating the scene of an earlier crash.

Just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, crews were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles on I-85 northbound. While crews were on the scene investigating the incident, a fire engine and command truck were blocking the left lane to protect those working.

May 15, 2022 Ref: Fire Engine/Command Truck Struck on I 85 while operating a two vehicle MVC - Press Release #2... Posted by South Hill Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, May 15, 2022

About 20 minutes later, a sedan with two people inside hit the command truck and then started continuing towards first responders before crashing into the fire engine.

Crews immediately split up to address both crashes and additional help was called in.

Seven people on the scene needed medical attention. As of now, there is no word on their injuries.

The driver of the sedan that struck the fire vehicles was trapped in their car and had to be extricated.

Those injured were taken to VCU-CMH in South Hill.

No first responders were harmed in the crash.

Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation of this incident.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.