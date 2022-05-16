Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

South Hill fire vehicles struck by car while at crash scene

The sedan hit the command truck first, then continued towards first responders before crashing...
The sedan hit the command truck first, then continued towards first responders before crashing into the fire engine.(South Hill Volunteer Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - Two South Hill Volunteer Fire Department vehicles were struck by another car while crews were investigating the scene of an earlier crash.

Just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, crews were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles on I-85 northbound. While crews were on the scene investigating the incident, a fire engine and command truck were blocking the left lane to protect those working.

May 15, 2022 Ref: Fire Engine/Command Truck Struck on I 85 while operating a two vehicle MVC - Press Release #2...

Posted by South Hill Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, May 15, 2022

About 20 minutes later, a sedan with two people inside hit the command truck and then started continuing towards first responders before crashing into the fire engine.

Crews immediately split up to address both crashes and additional help was called in.

Seven people on the scene needed medical attention. As of now, there is no word on their injuries.

The driver of the sedan that struck the fire vehicles was trapped in their car and had to be extricated.

Those injured were taken to VCU-CMH in South Hill.

No first responders were harmed in the crash.

Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation of this incident.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two...
‘It could have been my life!’: Double shooting sends two men to the hospital
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body
Doctors say the cases are going up because of relaxed COVID restrictions and new variants.
Health experts give further guidance on 2nd COVID booster shots as cases spike locally

Latest News

HCB2 has raised more than $800,000 over the past 10 years with their Boxer Brief 5K.
10th Annual Boxer Brief 5K returns June 11
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon in central Virginia
Storm threat Monday
Storm threat Monday
The work is expected to last through the night.
Route 36 closed in Hopewell due to maintenance work