Sheriff’s office: Man shot, stabbed victim before head butting deputy

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man faces multiple charges after the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and stabbed someone over the weekend.

On May 14, deputies were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the Woodlawn subdivision. That’s where a deputy found a man in a driveway bleeding with life-threatening injuries.

The deputy treated the victim until medics arrived.

Deputies were also told about a “disturbance inside the home and learned Ryan Madden, 23, of Spotsylvania, was acting irrationally and had assaulted a resident in the home.”

Deputies said they detained Madden, and he became irate when they put him in the patrol car.

“During the arrest, Madden head butted a deputy and broke out a patrol car window,” a release said.

The deputy was treated at the scene.

Madden faces multiple charges, including assault and battery on law enforcement and unlawful wounding.

