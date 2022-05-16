Healthcare Pros
RPS to discuss the future of virtual academy, Fox Elementary building during school board meeting

According to documents for Monday night’s meeting, the school would have 30 staff members,...
According to documents for Monday night’s meeting, the school would have 30 staff members, which officials believe could support up to 350 students.(Richmond Public Schools)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond school leaders will once again turn their attention to the district’s virtual academy during a school board meeting Monday night.

Board members have agreed they want to keep the Richmond Virtual Academy’s operation as close as possible to the way it currently works.

According to documents for Monday night’s meeting, the school would have 30 staff members, which officials believe could support up to 350 students.

RPS has also sent out a survey to families to try to get a better idea of their interest in online learning.

Superintendent Jason Kamras is also expected to speak about the process of restoring the Fox Elementary School building that burned down back in February. The district says it has a couple of paths it could follow - and now it’s time to take a closer look at those.

