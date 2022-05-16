Richmond’s Mayor calls for state of emergency to deal with baby formula shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor is asking Virginia’s Governor for a state of emergency, among others requests, to deal with rising concerns over a baby formula shortage.

“Yes we’ve laid out a series of requests to them but it’s our hope that they are willing to partner and do everything they can to make sure infants don’t go hungry in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Some of those most at-risk are families on Virginia’s Women, Infants and Children Program, which provides nutrition to those who can’t afford it.

The list of approved baby formula available for those on WIC is very restrictive.

Following the Abbott formula recall, Virginia WIC even expanded formula options available to families.

Mayor Stoney called for the WIC alternative formula program to be extended indefinitely and to include as many baby formula options as possible.

“Do what you can to buy those options that are not WIC restrictive. so when you go to that shopping center take the extra step to look and see if there is a purple sticker on the price label that says WIC on it. Because that means somebody has no other options. You might be able to,” said Eva Colen, City of Richmond Office of Children and Families.

Stoney also announced the city is shelling out $45,000 to help WIC families get access to formula and pay for it, if it’s not on the approved list.

“One thing that we’re really looking into is how can we provide potentially some direct financial support to these lower income families so they have a wide variety of options to go to vendors who currently don’t accept WIC at all,” said Elliot Haspel, Robins Foundation Program Officer.

At the federal level, U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger says importing formula from other countries is about the only option at the moment for fast results.

“Importing baby formula from other countries, that will be priority number one and that’s the fastest way as of right now to get additional formula on the shelves,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger, (D) 7th District.

Spanberger also says there weren’t enough alarm bells going off, early enough.

She’s working on federal legislation to require formula makers to notify the FDA if a company about potential manufacturing interruptions.

As of publication, we are still awaiting a statement from Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office on today’s announcement. Though on Friday his office did release the following statement, “My administration remains engaged with industry leaders on their production capabilities, and the Virginia Department of Heath is working to ensure that there are adequate supplies of baby formula state-wide. Additionally, my administration has asked the FDA to utilize all resources to get the U.S. plant back into production as quickly as possible. Simply put, acquiring baby formula shouldn’t be a challenge in the United States,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.