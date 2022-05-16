Richmond gas prices remain unchanged, according to Gas Buddy
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond remain the same this past week, the latest gas prices have increased 17.6 per gallon, averaging $4.27 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.
According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 36.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.66 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.69 per gallon, which is a $1.03 per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.
