Petersburg surprises teacher of the year with billboard along I-95

Petersburg’s 2022 Teacher of the Year had an extra special surprise on Monday morning.
Petersburg’s 2022 Teacher of the Year had an extra special surprise on Monday morning.(Petersburg Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg’s 2022 Teacher of the Year had an extra special surprise on Monday morning.

The school division surprised Walnut Hill Elementary School teacher Dorothy Patterson with a billboard along Interstate 95.

The billboard is near the Wythe Street overpass.

