Petersburg surprises teacher of the year with billboard along I-95

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg’s 2022 Teacher of the Year had an extra special surprise on Monday morning.

The school division surprised Walnut Hill Elementary School teacher Dorothy Patterson with a billboard along Interstate 95.

The billboard is near the Wythe Street overpass.

