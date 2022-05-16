Petersburg surprises teacher of the year with billboard along I-95
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg’s 2022 Teacher of the Year had an extra special surprise on Monday morning.
The school division surprised Walnut Hill Elementary School teacher Dorothy Patterson with a billboard along Interstate 95.
The billboard is near the Wythe Street overpass.
