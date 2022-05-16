Person airlifted to hospital following Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police were called to the 900 block of W. Wythe Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16 on reports of a person shot.

Officials say the person is sustaining life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to an area hospital.

Police told NBC12 that this incident is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.

Wythe Street is closed beginning at West Street as police continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.