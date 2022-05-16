Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for scattered strong to severe afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching potential for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered severe thunderstorms possible today with damaging wind gusts the main threat.

Monday: Partly Sunny with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Peak storm window for #RVA is1-5pm. Scattered strong to severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts the main threat. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80°

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with low humidity. Another “Best Weather Day of the Week” Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms at any point. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance for showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.