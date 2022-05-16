Healthcare Pros
Hopewell City Public Schools set to host teacher job fair this Saturday

The Teacher Recruitment Fair will be on May 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The Teacher Recruitment Fair will be on May 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Attention teachers, Hopewell City Public Schools is looking to fill PreK-12 teaching vacancies by hosting a teacher recruitment fair this Saturday.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the School Board Office located at 103 North 12th Avenue. The fair will include a meet-and-greet, interviews, tours, same-day contract offers, swag, and refreshments.

Hopewell Schools said they are preparing for new teachers to begin work on July 11, 2022.

For more information, click here.

