Hopewell City Public Schools set to host teacher job fair this Saturday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Attention teachers, Hopewell City Public Schools is looking to fill PreK-12 teaching vacancies by hosting a teacher recruitment fair this Saturday.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the School Board Office located at 103 North 12th Avenue. The fair will include a meet-and-greet, interviews, tours, same-day contract offers, swag, and refreshments.

Hopewell Schools said they are preparing for new teachers to begin work on July 11, 2022.

