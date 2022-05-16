Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Here’s a list of Chesterfield County high school graduations May 23-27

During the week of May 23-27, about 4,500 Chesterfield County students will receive their high...
During the week of May 23-27, about 4,500 Chesterfield County students will receive their high school diplomas.(Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - During the week of May 23-27, about 4,500 Chesterfield County students will receive their high school diplomas. Here’s a list of all the graduation ceremonies!

CCPS is reminding families that in-person attendance at graduations is by invitation only. However, every ceremony will be live-streamed and will be shown two weeks later on Comcast channel 96 and Verizon channel 26.

Here’s the graduation schedule:

May 23

  • Clover Hill High will live stream at 10 a.m. from Virginia Commonwealth University and will be on TV at 10 a.m. June 6
  • Monacan High School will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 6
  • Midlothian High will live stream at 7:00 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 6.

May 24

  • James River High will live stream at 10 a.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 10 a.m. on June 7
  • Manchester High will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 7
  • Cosby High will live stream at 7:00 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 7

May 25

  • Meadowbrook High will live stream at 10 a.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 10 a.m. June 8
  • Bird High School will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 8
  • Thomas Dale will live stream at 7 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 8

May 27

  • Motoaca High will live stream at 9 a.m. from Virginia State University and will be on TV at 9 a.m. on June 10
  • Carver College and Career Academy will live stream at 1:30 p.m. from VSU and will be on TV at 1:30 p.m. on June 10

To share graduation photos, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon in central Virginia
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
In 2021 credit card balances fell more than they have in 20 years.
Ways to mitigtate credit card use during inflation
According to documents for Monday night’s meeting, the school would have 30 staff members,...
RPS to discuss the future of virtual academy, Fox Elementary building during school board meeting
Cory Bigsby has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son's...
Cory Bigsby’s attorney files motion to reconsider bond for third time