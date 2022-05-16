Gov. Youngkin announces Violence Crime Task Force

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin in partnership with the office of the Attorney General announced on Monday the creation of a task force that would create strategies to reduce violent crimes in cities and communities across the Commonwealth.

The Task Force will recommend executive, administrative and legislative actions on an ongoing basis to the governor.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about the potential impacts the Task Force could have on Virginia.

“There is a clear recognition of a violent crime crisis in Virginia and my administration is committed to joining with community leaders, law enforcement, and Virginians around solutions with the Violent Crime task force. We will take a comprehensive look at how we can address the rise in violent crime by providing more law enforcement resources, creating alternative and after-school activities for children, and addressing the fear that results in witnesses failing to show up for a criminal hearing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Attorney General Jason Miyares also spoke about the importance of collaboration when it comes to reducing crime in cities and communities across the Commonwealth.

“There’s not a one size fits all approach to combating crime in the Commonwealth. It requires collaboration and communication with law enforcement, local officials, and community leaders. My team is excited to be a part of this new task force and we’re eager to work with our partners in the executive branch to carry out new, innovative solutions that will help to reduce crime and keep our communities safe,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The Task Force will be led by Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier.

So far, state leaders have met with local leaders in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Norfolk, and Petersburg to address how to combat crime in those cities. Additional meetings are planned in the coming weeks.

To read the press release from the Office of the Governor, click here.

