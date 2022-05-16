Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon in central Virginia

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with strong to severe storms.
By Nick Russo and Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon across Virginia, and that’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

Threat

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded areas north of I-64 to a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe weather. These locations will have the highest threat for damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. South of I-64 there is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.

The tornado threat looks relatively low but a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.
The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64.(WWBT)

Timing

Peak storm window is 1-5pm. Evening looks dry and pleasant.

