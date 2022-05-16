First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon across Virginia, and that’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

Threat

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded areas north of I-64 to a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe weather. These locations will have the highest threat for damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. South of I-64 there is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.

The tornado threat looks relatively low but a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

The highest threat for severe weather on Monday will be north of I-64. (WWBT)

Timing

Peak storm window is 1-5pm. Evening looks dry and pleasant.

