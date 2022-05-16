Healthcare Pros
Cory Bigsby’s attorney files motion to reconsider bond for third time

Cory Bigsby has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son's...
Cory Bigsby has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son's disappearance.(Courtesy Photos)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The lawyer for Cory Bigsby has asked a judge to reconsider bond for the third time, according to WVEC.

Cory is the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Cory has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

WVEC reports Bigsby’s newly-hired lawyer cited more than 20 reasons why the judge should reconsider the bond.

That includes a claim that Hampton Police denied Bigsby his right to counsel when he was first brought in for questioning.

Bigsby’s next court date is scheduled for June 13.

