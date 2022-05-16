Chesterfield provides grace period on personal property tax payments

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has granted a grace period for payment of 2022 personal property taxes through July 29.

“Personal property tax bills are due by June 6, but no penalty or interest will be charged if taxes are paid in full by the end of the grace period,” the county said in a news release. “This applies only to taxes on personal property, such as cars, passenger trucks, motorcycles, boats and trailers.”

Real estate taxes are still due on June 6.

“We recognize that, due to soaring inflation, Chesterfield households are facing higher than normal costs for such everyday purchases as groceries and gasoline. Similarly, external economic forces have driven up the price of used vehicles nationwide and resulted in increased personal property tax assessments for many of our residents,” said Chris Winslow, chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, in a news release.

Winslow says the grace period is “absolutely the right thing to provide additional time without penalty for those who need it.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.