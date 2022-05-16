Healthcare Pros
Black bear cub rescued in Roanoke

Black bear rescued in Roanoke.
Black bear rescued in Roanoke.(Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescued a black bear cub stuck in a tree in the Bradshaw area of Roanoke Sunday.

The cub was in the tree for 36 hours before he was rescued, according to the center.

The center says the cub, whose mother is likely dead, was underweight and dehydrated at the time of rescue.

Anyone interested in donating to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center can do so by clicking here.

