Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On May 13, 2022, law enforcement members of the Waynesboro Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested several individuals stemming from the incident on January 29, 2022 where a seven-year-old female child of Augusta County was attacked and killed by a four-year-old Rottweiler.
The incident occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road in Waynesboro.
These arrests follow an extensive investigation by the Waynesboro Police Department and testimony heard before a grand jury.
60-year-old Stephen Christopher Kachmar of Waynesboro, 64-year-old Penny Lee Bashlor of Waynesboro, 39-year-old Brooks Anthony Floyd of Augusta County and 37-year-old Alicia Rene Floyd of Augusta County were charged with the following felony offenses:
Stephen Christopher Kachmar
- Non-Capital Murder
- Involuntary Manslaughter
- Child Abuse, Serious Injury
- Child Cruelty/Injure
- Vicious Dog- Serious Injure Person
The offenses listed above carry a potential sentence of up to 70 years.
Penny Lee Bashlor
- Non-Capital Murder
- Involuntary Manslaughter
- Child Abuse, Serious Injury
- Child Cruelty/Injure
- Vicious Dog- Serious Injure Person
The offenses listed above carry a potential sentence of up to 70 years.
Brooks Anthony Floyd
- Child Cruelty/Injure
The offense listed above carries a potential sentence of up to 5 years.
Alicia Rene Floyd
- Child Cruelty/Injure
The offense listed above carries a potential sentence of up to 5 years.
Kachmar and Bashlor are currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. Brooks Floyd is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail. Alicia Floyd was released on a personal recognizance bond on May 13, 2022.
Further inquiries may be directed to the Waynesboro Commonwealth Attorney’s Office at (540) 942-6780.
