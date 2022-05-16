Healthcare Pros
Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old

(starting from top left) Stephen Christopher Kachmar, Penny Lee Bashlor, Brooks Anthony Floyd and Alicia Rene Floyd face several charges after a girl in Augusta County was attacked and killed by a dog.(Middle River Regional Jail | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On May 13, 2022, law enforcement members of the Waynesboro Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested several individuals stemming from the incident on January 29, 2022 where a seven-year-old female child of Augusta County was attacked and killed by a four-year-old Rottweiler.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road in Waynesboro.

These arrests follow an extensive investigation by the Waynesboro Police Department and testimony heard before a grand jury.

60-year-old Stephen Christopher Kachmar of Waynesboro, 64-year-old Penny Lee Bashlor of Waynesboro, 39-year-old Brooks Anthony Floyd of Augusta County and 37-year-old Alicia Rene Floyd of Augusta County were charged with the following felony offenses:

Stephen Christopher Kachmar

  • Non-Capital Murder
  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Child Abuse, Serious Injury
  • Child Cruelty/Injure
  • Vicious Dog- Serious Injure Person

The offenses listed above carry a potential sentence of up to 70 years.

Penny Lee Bashlor

  • Non-Capital Murder
  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Child Abuse, Serious Injury
  • Child Cruelty/Injure
  • Vicious Dog- Serious Injure Person

The offenses listed above carry a potential sentence of up to 70 years.

Brooks Anthony Floyd

  • Child Cruelty/Injure

The offense listed above carries a potential sentence of up to 5 years.

Alicia Rene Floyd

  • Child Cruelty/Injure

The offense listed above carries a potential sentence of up to 5 years.

Kachmar and Bashlor are currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. Brooks Floyd is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail. Alicia Floyd was released on a personal recognizance bond on May 13, 2022.

Further inquiries may be directed to the Waynesboro Commonwealth Attorney’s Office at (540) 942-6780.

