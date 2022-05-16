10th Annual Boxer Brief 5K returns June 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local nonprofit Hitting Cancer Below the Belt (HCB2) is hosting its 10th annual Boxer Brief 5K at City Stadium in a hybrid form to continue raising funds for colorectal cancer awareness and services in central Virginia.

The Boxer Brief 5K Run/Walk is being held in a hybrid format for those who want to participate virtually or are not in Richmond. Last year using the same format, participants joined from 14 different states and other countries including participants from Ireland and Dubai.

The goal for the virtual option is to accumulate 3,100 miles by either walking, running, riding, swimming or paddling from June 11-12.

“For our tenth Boxer Brief 5K, we are highlighting our 10-year journey of laying a solid pathway toward defeating colorectal cancer in our community,” said Mindy Conklin, founder and executive director of Hitting Cancer Below The Belt. “Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death for men and women in the United States and this event is a great way to raise the level of awareness of the issue as well as funds to provide more direct services to those who need it most in Greater Richmond.”

This annual event has raised more than $800,000 for colorectal cancer awareness and prevention initiatives in Richmond. The event is open for all ages with music, costumes, games and prizes. The overall fastest man and woman along with the top age group males and females will receive awards. Team awards are also offered for Best Team Costume and Largest Team.

Before the 5K, there will be a “Caped Colon Crusader” sprint, a 1/4-mile fun run for kids. Children under 8-years-old get to wear their favorite cape and show how fierce and fast they are as they sprint towards the finish line. Registration for the Caped Colon Crusader sprint can be found on-site on race day. There is no charge for the kids’ sprint.

HCB2 is also including a High School Challenge for this year’s event. High school students can win money for their schools and even designate which department will receive those funds. The student rate to participate is $30.

This year’s event registration costs $38 which will increase to $45 starting May 31 at midnight.

The run begins at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Ave, on Saturday, June 11. Runners, joggers and walkers will make their mark at the starting line at 8 a.m.

Registration is open now. For more information about the Boxer Brief 5K, click here.

