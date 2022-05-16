1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash over the weekend.

On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route 33) and Devonwood Road for a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators said a 2021 Dodge pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 2013 Subaru sedan head-on.

According to deputies, the four occupants of the Subaru were taken to VCU Medical Center. The driver and sole occupant of the pick-up truck was also taken to VCU Medical Center.

The front-seat passenger in the Subaru, Taylor Carr Lynn Klug, 23, Fredericksburg died at the hospital.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

