Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Youngkin order flag order for Sunday’s Peace Officers Memorial Day

Virginia flag
Virginia flag
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags to be flown half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds for Sunday, May 15 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

They should remain in place until sunset.

Peace Officers Memorial Day pays tribute to local, state and federal law enforcement and their efforts to preserve safety.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two...
‘It could have been my life!’: Double shooting sends two men to the hospital
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body
Doctors say the cases are going up because of relaxed COVID restrictions and new variants.
Health experts give further guidance on 2nd COVID booster shots as cases spike locally

Latest News

Protesters walk to Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia on Monday to speak out against the...
Protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes cause dispute between county, Virginia gov.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin greets lawmakers at the Capitol as he arrives to deliver his first State of...
Youngkin’s ‘almighty creator’ rhetoric in new diversity training offends some state employees
The general registrar will send new voter registration cards to residents notifying them of...
Hanover County redistricting approved
The board talked about a transgender policy during closed session, but didn't address it...
Hanover school board discusses code of conduct changes, transgender policy