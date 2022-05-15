Youngkin order flag order for Sunday’s Peace Officers Memorial Day
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags to be flown half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds for Sunday, May 15 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
They should remain in place until sunset.
Peace Officers Memorial Day pays tribute to local, state and federal law enforcement and their efforts to preserve safety.
