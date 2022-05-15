Sunday Forecast: Hot and a little humid with a storm chance through evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dense Fog Advisory through 8am. After a hot day, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected 7-8pm this evening.

Sunday: Dense Fog Through 8 or 9am. Then Partly sunny and rain free for most of the day. Scattered showers and a few storms arrive during the evening. Peak rain chance 7-8pm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday with damaging wind gusts the main threat.

Monday: Partly Sunny with scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Scattered strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80°

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in low 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.