Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Route 36 closed in Hopewell due to maintenance work

The work is expected to last through the night.
The work is expected to last through the night.(Source: B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - All westbound and eastbound lanes are closed near I-295 in Hopewell due to maintenance activities according to VDOT.

Exit 9B on I-295 going north and south are also closed.

The work is expected to last through the night.

Drivers should follow posted signs and use alternate routes until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two...
‘It could have been my life!’: Double shooting sends two men to the hospital
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body
Doctors say the cases are going up because of relaxed COVID restrictions and new variants.
Health experts give further guidance on 2nd COVID booster shots as cases spike locally

Latest News

Starting May 14, the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities will implement...
Three additional road closures at Byrd Park set to begin this weekend
Drivers should use Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock Road to get around the area.
One man dead while driving motorcycle, colliding with car
VDOT will be working to address severe erosion along the shoulder has closed the right lane in...
Southbound lane closed on I-95 in Fredericksburg for emergency repair
The right lane is now closed and there's a 2.5 mile backup
Crash cleared on I-95 North near Maury Street