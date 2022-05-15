Route 36 closed in Hopewell due to maintenance work

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - All westbound and eastbound lanes are closed near I-295 in Hopewell due to maintenance activities according to VDOT.

Exit 9B on I-295 going north and south are also closed.

The work is expected to last through the night.

Drivers should follow posted signs and use alternate routes until further notice.

