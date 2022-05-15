Police arrest man in fatal shooting at aerospace company

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Police say a 29-year-old Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting inside an aerospace company plant.

Hampton police said Alonzo Trower Jr., of Hampton, has also been charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied building.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting at Howmet Aerospace shortly after midnight Saturday. Police said a man was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity.

Trower was being held at the Hampton City Jail. It could not be determined Sunday whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.