Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed and three more were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Houston bustling flea market.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Sunday shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people.

He says no “innocent bystanders” were injured.

Thousands of people were shopping at the the market 14 miles north of Houston’s downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m.

The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that authorities recovered two pistols from the scene.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two...
‘It could have been my life!’: Double shooting sends two men to the hospital
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body
Doctors say the cases are going up because of relaxed COVID restrictions and new variants.
Health experts give further guidance on 2nd COVID booster shots as cases spike locally

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
‘Hero’ guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Woman held captive was assaulted, tortured for two days, sheriff’s office says